RUNNER, Doris B., 90, of Chester, passed away January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert R. Runner. She is survived by her three sons, Delbert Runner II (Cathy), David Runner (Barbara) and Dayle Runner (Lisa); seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Leroy Bethel; and extended family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church cemetery, 18100 Genito Rd., Moseley, Va.View online memorial
RUNNER, DORIS
Service information
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Jan 21
Graveside Ceremony
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mount Hermon Baptist Church
18100 Genito Road
Moseley, VA 23120
18100 Genito Road
Moseley, VA 23120
