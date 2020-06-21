RUPERTUS, Evan Michael, 21, of Midlothian, passed away June 7, 2020, at home. Evan was born April 26, 1999 in Richmond, Va., the only son of Sherry Harris and Mike Rupertus, of Midlothian. He attended Cosby High School, during which he studied in the Electrical program of the Chesterfield Technical Center. During high school and after his 2018 graduation, he worked for several electrical contractors as an apprentice, while also continuing his education via night classes. Evan was in his third year of apprenticeship towards certification as an electrician. Evan is survived by his parents, Sherry Harris and Mike Rupertus; stepmom, Christy Rupertus; and sister, Ana; and his mother's partner, Kirk Powers. He leaves his maternal grandmother, Susan Harris of Chesterfield; and paternal grandmother, Donna Rupertus of Midlothian. He is also survived by his maternal uncle, Lee Harris and daughters, McKenzie and Riley; and his paternal uncle and aunt, Rick and Carole Rupertus and daughter, Emily. Other significant adults in Evan's life were Gregg Archibald and Terry McGuire. Evan also leaves behind some very dear friends, many of whom Evan has known since childhood. His dogs Cletus, Lucie and Harper will miss him terribly, as will everyone who knew and loved him. For information about the celebration of Evan's life, please contact the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court