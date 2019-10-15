RUPP, Scott, 41, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by his son, Ian Rupp; parents, Judy and Joe Rupp; three siblings, Shawn Rupp, Kristen Shiflett (Stephen) and Courtney Flynn (John); and three nephews, Connor Rupp, Mason Lomonaco and Cooper Lomonaco. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 12 noon Thursday, October 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
