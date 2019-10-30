RUSH, James Livingston, age 76, of Richmond, departed this life October 22, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Cherie W. Witherspoon (Glenn) and Vanessa Amelia Rush Booker; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lovelee R. Morris, A. Laverne R. Wilson (Homer) and Jacquelyn R. Harris (Kenneth); one brother, John W. Rush; a host of nieces, nephews, among them Livingston Rush; and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Dr. Ricardo Brown officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.View online memorial