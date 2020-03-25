RUSSELL, Dr. Virginia H., was born March 23, 1926, to the late R. Crawley Hawkins and Lucy Edmonds Hawkins. She departed this life on March 21, 2020, at VCU Community Healthcenter, South Hill, Va. Her elementary, high school and college education was received at Saint Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. A Master's of Art degree and a Professional Diploma in education were earned at Teachers College, Columbia University, New York City. In 1975, she was awarded the Doctor of Education degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia. After completing college, she was employed at Saint Paul's College from 1959 to 1991 and subsequently became Chairman of the Department of Business, a position she held until her retirement. She was a member of Saint Paul's Memorial Chapel, where she served in various capacities. Dr. Russell was preceded her in death by her husband, Ulysses W. Russell; as well as her Harrison and Hawkins siblings. Left to reflect on her life are her sisters, Elaine H Smith, Emma H. Blick, Barbara C. Kennerson, Ruth V. Howard and Adelaide Thurston; brother, Rev. Lawrence R. Hawkins; stepsister, Evelyn J.Wilson; five godchildren and many caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will hold a memorial service for the public in the near future. Brown's Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.View online memorial
