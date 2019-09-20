RUSSELL, Gloria "Sweetie" Fleming, 74, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, September 16, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, John Russell; daughter, Marie Russell; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial