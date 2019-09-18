RUSSELL, Gloria "Sweetie" Fleming, 74, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Funeral notice later.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com