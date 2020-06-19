RUSSELL, JOHN JR.

RUSSELL, John Thomas Jr., 77, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, June 12, 2020. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Walk-through visitation Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN RUSSELL, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.