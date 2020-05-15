RUSSELL, Kathryn Joyce, 77, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Audrey Perrette; and sisters, Susan Lewis and Gena Adams. Kathy was born and raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana, where she met and married Gene Stuart Russell. She was a longtime member of Laurel Hill United Methodist Church and The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an expert quilter and was very talented with all types of crafts. Kathy made a beautiful home for her family. Kathy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gene Russell; children, Christopher Stuart Russell and wife, Rhonda, of Chesapeake, Va. and Leigh Lowe and husband, Mark, of Irvine, Calif. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott and Meredith Davis and Michael and Mason Lowe; siblings, Tommy Faye Johnson, Robin Leigh Simmons and John Thomas Perrette. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Va., for their compassionate care of Kathy. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 1919 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
