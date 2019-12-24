RUSSELL, Paul A., 89, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Paul is survived by his wife, Jean H. Russell; children, Penny Russell-Barbour (Wayne), Paula R. Burton (William), Douglas L. Russell (Carol); grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Bryson, Philip, Melissa, Jordan and Sydney. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sophia, Dillon, Olivia, Parker and Cairyn. Paul's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Guardian Christian Academy, 6851 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
