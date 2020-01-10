RUSSELL, Preston Jr., of Richmond, departed this life December 26, 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Preshauna Ross; one son, Dante Russell; a host of sisters and brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
RUSSELL, PRESTON
