RUSSELL, Virginia Anderson, 85, died peacefully on July 30, 2019. She is survived and will be missed by her loving daughter, Rhonda Riddick (Bobby). "Mema" was loved dearly by her two grandsons, Bobby Riddick Jr. (Kristine) and Daniel Riddick (Susan); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton and Hudson, who brought an abundance of joy to her life; brothers, Champ (Helen) and Charles (Jackie), both of Danville; and sisters, Emma Turner of Danville and Mariah Farmer of Richmond. Born in Sutherlin, Va., one of eight children, Virginia was the first member of her family to graduate from college. She earned her bachelor's degree at Longwood College (now Longwood University). She was head librarian at Tuckahoe Junior High School for 26 years. Upon retirement, Virginia pursed a "second act" career in politics. She was a staunch Republican and proudly served in many local, state and national campaigns. Virginia was also a delegate to the National Republican Convention in New York City in 2004 and was appointed to the Silver Haired Congress in 1997. She seemed most proud of her eight-year tenure serving on the Board of Visitors of Longwood University. Her family would like to thank every Spring Arbor employee and resident who touched her life. She felt truly loved and cared for to the end. The family would also like to thank our dear hospice nurse, Ambria, who shepherded our family through the final year of Virginia's life. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel. A service celebrating Virginia's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the service in the church social hall. Donations to honor Virginia may be made to the Longwood University Foundation, 201 High St., Farmville, Va. 23909.