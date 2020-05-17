RUSSO, Phyllis Ann, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Phyllis was a resident of Fair Lawn, N.J., for 50 years before moving to Midlothian, Va., three years ago. Family, friends, kindness and thoughtfulness were the overwhelming focus of the life she lived. She spent years working throughout her community with various organizations and met many wonderful people all along her journey. She shared her immense care for families and children through her church, local schools, scouts, youth sports, senior care and Special Olympics. Phyllis loved holidays, spending time with family, spoiling her grandchildren, watching sports, funny movies, spring flowers, vacationing at the New Jersey shore and connecting with friends. She never missed an opportunity to reach out and send a card to wish someone a very Happy Birthday and celebrate many other special occasions. In fact, the family felt perhaps she secretly owned a large amount of stock in the Hallmark co. She met her loving husband Chas "Charles" while attending Hawthorne High School and both working together as "soda jerks" at the Olson Pharmacy in Hawthorne, N.J. Chas taught her how to drive the company manual transmission truck and they were still eating ice cream together all these years later. Although, now, supported by a hefty dose of Lactaid pills. Born May 4, 1940, daughter of Lyla and Phillip Herbster. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years Charles Sr. (Chas). She regretfully leaves behind her adoring children and their families, eldest son, Chuck; her son, Jim, his wife, Cheryl and their children, Alexandra and Connor; her son, Steven, his wife, Heather and their daughters, Abby and Leah. We will miss her dearly and forever. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.