RUTLEDGE, James Leonard "Len" Jr., 89, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully September 8, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born to James Leonard Rutledge and Alice Davis Rutledge in Harrisburg, Pa., and grew up in the Philadelphia area. Graduating with honors from Lower Merion High School and a member of the National Honor Society, he went on to Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, where he attended the Wharton School of Business and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Mr. Rutledge worked with Reynolds Metals Company for 33 years, holding various management positions in Atlanta and Richmond. He was an inventor and a holder of a United States patent. He was a member of River Road Presbyterian Church. He was a longtime member of the Hermitage Country Club, Philadelphia Country Club, Northwoods Country Club and Richmond Country Club, where he enjoyed a lifetime of golf. He is survived by his wife, Delano "Dee" Owen Rutledge; four children, Dr. Jim Rutledge (Dr. Carolyn Rutledge), Leslie Rutledge, Kenny Rutledge and Karen Hamel; three grandchildren, Dr. Carson Rutledge, Michael Rutledge (Shannon) and Lindsay Hamel; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents; he was also predeceased by his sister, Elaine Rutledge; and niece, Diana Rutledge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice. At his request, funeral services will be private.