RYAN, James A., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life October 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Vera Ryan; two daughters, Marveta Sams (Lowell) and Sylvia Nah; one son, Damani M. Ryan; two grandchildren, Catori Ryan and Emmanuel Sams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; one sister-in-law, Vivian P. Bland (Kennon); one brother-in-law, John Puryear; and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Mosby Memorial Baptist Church, 2901 Mechanicsville Tnpk. Rev. Price L. Davis, pastor, officiating. Rev. Lowell Sams, eulogist. Family and friends assemble at the church 1:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
