RYBAK, Carolyn Gwen, loving wife to the late Lamar K. Rybak, beloved mother, attentive grandmother, doting great-grandmother and a caring friend to all went to be with Jesus on the morning of April 25, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Md., on October 25, 1938 and accepted Christ at an early age, married, raised a family of four children there, before relocating to Midlothian, Virginia in 1963. Midlothian quickly became home, with family in time migrating to them. Always a LOVING MOTHER, first, she gave the best to her family but always had enough love and care to shower on anyone who crossed her life's path. It is said she was "as sweet as the sweet tea she brewed and drank" (and you could almost stand a spoon up in that!). Survived by her children, Michael K. Rybak and family, Deborah A. Farlow and family, Daniel O. Rybak and family and Jonathan C. Rybak and family, who will strive to carry forward the love and Godly example given to them. The family wishes to thank Spring Arbor of Salisbury Cottages for the love, care and concern given to Carolyn and the family. In lieu of flowers, loving support can be shown by a donation to West End Assembly of God, weag.church/giving. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
