RYLAND, JULIAN SR.

RYLAND, Julian Albert Sr., 70, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, January 20, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Shiras Ryland; son, Julian Ryland Jr.; daughter, Cherie Hinton; mother, Cuetta Jackson, siblings, Jerone (Jean), George Jr., Gregory, Sandra and Rhonda Jackson, John Pauley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
