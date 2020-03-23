RYLAND, SHIRAS

RYLAND, Shiras Hinton, 69, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian A. Ryland Sr.; and brother, Charles Hinton Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Cherie Hinton and Julian Ryland Jr.; siblings, Brenda Jackson, Forris Hinton, Aaron Hinton, Charlene Watts; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Private Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. For live streaming contact March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

