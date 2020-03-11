SABLE, Cathy L., 67, of South Chesterfield, formerly of Owego, N.Y., passed away March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Elower Bostwick; and stepfather, Curt Bostwick. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Douglas B. Sable; sons, Brandon D. Sable, USAF (Laurie) and Thomas B. Sable, USCG; and sister, Debra Proudman (Charles) of Endicott, N.Y. Cathy was an optician for 38 years for Galeski Optical and Walmart, as a vision center manager. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.View online memorial
