SACKETT, Donald L. "Donnie" Jr., crossed the Rainbow Bridge on October 18, 2019. Truly a typical Richmonder, Donnie was loved and will be remembered by his family and friends scattered across the United States. Predeceased by his father, Donald L. Sackett Sr.; and former partner, Ray Harding, Donnie is survived by his mother, Alma H. Sackett; lifelong partner, Ken Wheeler; brother, Rusty Sackett (Liz); sister, Carolyn Tisdale (Richard); sister, Cecilia Dirksmeier (Fran); nephews, nieces and dogs. Donnie was born in Richmond, grew up in Henrico, graduated from Tucker High School and retired from Virginia Information and Technologies Agency (VITA). Donnie was unforgettable to those who met him and left a lasting impression on those who knew him. In addition to being kind, generous and trustworthy, Donnie instinctively helped others solve their problems. Donnie loved traveling both on the East and West Coasts and shared those experiences with his partners and friends. To honor Donnie, you are encouraged to donate to the charity of your choice. Please join us to share in Donnie's Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 (BLILEYS.COM), where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Celebration of Life ceremony at 1 p.m.