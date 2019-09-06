SADLER, Mary Williamson, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Emporia, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at age 87. Mary was the only child of Charles Powell Williamson and Mary Tillar Williamson. She was born and raised in Emporia, Virginia and graduated from Greensville County High School in 1949. Mary attended business college in Richmond, Virginia, where she met her beloved husband of 47 years, Harry Bedford Sadler Sr. Mary was predeceased by both her husband and her parents. She is survived by her son, Harry Bedford Sadler Jr. and his wife, Brenda Murr Sadler, of Fort Mill, S.C.; her grandson, Bryan Nicholas Sadler, his wife, Rebekah Genung Sadler and Mary's great-granddaughter, Eliana Leigh Sadler, of Lancaster, South Carolina. Mary was a lifetime member of Main Street Baptist Church of Emporia and a proud member of the Hicksford Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. A service of remembrance will be held in South Carolina for immediate family members. Graveside services for friends and family will be conducted at the Emporia Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Main Street Baptist Church of Emporia, 440 South Main Street, Emporia, Va. 23847.View online memorial