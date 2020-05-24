SAGE, Richard Allen, 86, of Manakin-Sabot, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 62 years, Pat (Hammond) Sage; and his children, Dick (Lori), Kathryn (Mike) Oden, Ansley (Jim) Gift and Laura (Mike) Stewart. He was blessed with, and will be fondly remembered by, his seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many close friends. Born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., the son of Ralph and Thelma (White) Sage, he loved visiting his grandparents' farm in Indiana, where he developed a love of nature and the outdoors. After graduating from North Fulton High School, he attended Auburn University for two years before transferring to the Atlanta campus of the University of Georgia. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Pat Hammond, "the most beautiful girl in Atlanta." He was a member of the Army ROTC and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve 80th Infantry Division. After returning from six months of active duty, he married Pat at Grace Methodist Church in Atlanta on March 22, 1958. Business took them to Richmond, Va., where Mr. Sage joined the TB&R Insurance Agency in 1965 and eventually became a senior partner. Both having enjoyed their family farms during their youth, they fulfilled a dream when they purchased land in 1978 in nearby Goochland County, where they raised angus cows, chickens and a bountiful vegetable garden. Mr. Sage enjoyed numerous activities. He had a passion for duck hunting and the dogs he hunted with; in particular, Sister and Magic. He was an accomplished painter, loved traveling with friends and was never far from his well-played Martin guitar. "The guitar didn't come alive until I started dating Pat. She made the music." Above all, Mr. Sage loved his family, friends and Goochland County. Mr. Sage served on several boards including the Multiple Sclerosis Society Richmond Chapter where his role as fundraiser inspired him to help create the Great James River Raft Race in 1975. He was a board member at the Goochland Family Services (CARES) where he helped organize the Commonwealth Cup polo matches as a fundraising event. He was a member of the Willow Oaks Country Club, the Commonwealth Club, the Deep Run Hunt Club where he served as President of the board from 1994 to 1996 and the Trinity Episcopal High School Board of Trustees where he served as Chairman. Mr. Sage was a "renaissance man," as described by a friend, who will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and colorful storytelling. A graveside funeral service will be held for immediate family members at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a memorial donation to Goochland CARES (goochlandcares.org), 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
