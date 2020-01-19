SALE, Beverly Mensing, of Richmond, died on January 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Sale Jr.; and is survived by her daughter, Cassie Elizabeth Sale; her niece, Cheryl Furr and husband, Buddy; great-niece and nephew, Erin and Evan Furr. She was a graduate of TJ and RPI, working for Dr. TW Murell Sr. and Jr. over 40 years, after which she managed Lexington Tower. She was a Past Worthy Matron OES Chapter #53 and a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where a service will be held January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Altar Guild or Emmaus or to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
