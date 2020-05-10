SALE, Charlotte W., 91, passed from this life to the next on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace; and her parents, Virgil and May Wright. She graduated from Battlefield Park High School ('47), where she was a spirited cheerleader and talented softball player. She was married at New Bethesda Baptist Church (Mechanicsville), where she was a lifetime member and served the Lord faithfully. She possessed a strong commitment to family, a sharp sense of style and incredible cooking and baking skills. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Maria) and Chris (Cathie); and five grandchildren, Jonathan, David, Jordan, Austin and Kaitlin; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be private. We issue our sincere appreciation to the warm and gracious staff at Ashland Nursing & Rehab as well as the incredible care team at Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be offered online at bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
