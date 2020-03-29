SALE, Raymond Wallace, 79, of Prince George, Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1940, in Richmond, Va., the son of the late Robert and Nettie (Pease) Sale. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mom and Dad; loving wife, Janice (Allison) Sale of 55 years. Ray is survived by his sister, Lucy Sale Horenstein; brother-in-law, Dr. Martin Horenstein; niece, Sharon (Horenstein) Morak; and great-niece, Rachel Morak; as well as aunts and many cousins. As a child, Ray attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church and later attended Southside Nazarene Church. Ray played the piano beautifully. He loved to fish and hunt. He attended Thomas Dale class of '57. His first job was helping his Dad on the produce truck. He later had a produce truck of his own. Ray took many CPR courses, drove the ambulance and fire engine for Bensley-Bermuda Rescue Squad for many years. He also served as Fire Chief for Bensley Fire Department. Ray was employed by The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and various transportation companies. Before retirement, he transported handicapped individuals for Chesterfield County. Ray had a tender heart and gave generously to the needy and less fortunate. Ray has fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial contribution may be made to Southside Nazarene Church, 6851 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or online at https://bit.ly/raysalememorial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond SALE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.