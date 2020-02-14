SALLEY, Cheri' Lynn, 72, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior Lee and Alice Euwayne Simpson; and brother, Bruce Simpson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James G. Salley; sons, Troy A. and wife, Sarah, of Carlsbad, Calif., Trace D. and wife, Jill, of Albuquerque, N.M. and Timothy M. Salley and wife, Janice, of Midlothian, Va.; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Kathlyn, Mackenzie, Benjamin, Pharris, Andrew, Abigail, Cora and Caroline; sister, Jan Mitchell and husband, Francis, of Burleson, Texas; and brother, Richard Simpson of Arizona City, Ariz. Cheri' was a loving wife and mother. She loved her grandchildren and always remembered birthdays and holidays, with special cards and gift bags. She had a passion for children and provided in-home child care for many families in Richmond, since 1985. She loved the Lord and served Him daily. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Tnpk., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235, followed by a funeral ceremony at 3 p.m. Interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
