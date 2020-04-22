SALLEY, Gladys Trickey, of Halifax, Va., passed away April 19, 2020. She was born in Halifax County, Va., on May 14, 1924, and was 95 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Walter Thomas Trickey and the late Lera Etta Morris Trickey. She was married to the late James Robert "Jim Bob" Salley. She was a member of Dan River Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and active in the WMU. Gladys T. Salley is survived by her daughters, Janice S. Lacks and husband, Richard, of Kenbridge, Va.; Geneva S. Lotspeich and husband, Clyde, of Parksley, Va.; grandchildren, Richard Christopher Lacks and wife, Amy, of Midlothian and their children, Josh Lacks and Jason Lacks, Michael James Lacks and wife, Kristin, of Lunenburg and their children, Samuel Lacks, Ester Lacks, Audrey Lacks and William Lacks, Walter Lotspeich and wife, Natalie, of Drexel Hill, Pa. and their children, Russell Lotspeich and wife, Clare, of Powhatan and child, Bryce Allen Lotspeich of Alexandra and his children, Leah and Evelyn Lotspeich; sisters-in-law, Lucille S. Shotwell of Oakland, Md., Joyce Trickey and Coraline Wilde of Roxboro, N.C. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dan River Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. For memorials, please consider Dan River Baptist Church, 1228 Dan River Church Rd., Halifax, Va. 24558. A special thanks to Commonwealth Assisted Living for their special care and to Ann Woody and Rosa Lee Newton Eades for their love. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
