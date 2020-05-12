SALMON, James Howard, was born March 16, 1946, and died May 8, 2020, of complications from Lewy Body dementia. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Dolly Salmon; brother, Jerry; and son, Marshall; he is survived by children; Laura, Andrew, Karin; and their mother, Susan; brother, Jack; and sister- in-law, Mary. Private burial will be in the Salmon family cemetery, Goochland, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…