SALMON, JAMES

SALMON, James Howard, was born March 16, 1946, and died May 8, 2020, of complications from Lewy Body dementia. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Dolly Salmon; brother, Jerry; and son, Marshall; he is survived by children; Laura, Andrew, Karin; and their mother, Susan; brother, Jack; and sister- in-law, Mary. Private burial will be in the Salmon family cemetery, Goochland, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

