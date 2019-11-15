SALMON, Jerry F., was born on July 4, 1947, and died November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dolly (Dalton) Salmon; and nephew, Marshall. He is survived by brothers, Jack and James; sister-in-law, Mary; nieces, Laura and Karin; and nephew, Andrew. The family wishes to express thanks to all who cared for Jerry, including staff at Green Run Group Home, Hermitage Enterprises, Elizabeth Adam Crump Nursing Home and Hospice of Virginia. There will be a visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on November 18, 2019, followed by a service at 12 p.m. Burial in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial