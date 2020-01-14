SALMON, Julia G., 104 years, eight months, 24 days, of North Chesterfield, died January 13, 2020. She is survived by her nieces, Pamela S. Caffrey, Joyce L. Moore and Hazel L. Jenkins; and nephews, Irvin Crump and Owen (Butch) Crump. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, January 16, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist or the Salmon Scholarship Fund at Bethlehem.View online memorial
