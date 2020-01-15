SALMON, Julia G., 104 years, eight months, 24 days, of North Chesterfield, died January 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Christopher and Sallie Heath Salmon; sisters, Bertha M. Salmon, Sallie S. Long, Mary S. Bankert, Rosie S. Crump and Janie Salmon; brother, Robert R. Salmon; nephews, Lawrence Crump, Curtis Crump and R. Wayne Salmon. She is survived by her nieces, Pamela S. Caffrey, Joyce L. Moore and Hazel L. Jenkins; and nephews, Irvin Crump and Owen "Butch" Crump. Julia was born April 19, 1915, in Halifax County, Va. The family moved to Chesterfield when she was seven. She attended Midlothian High School and graduated in 1933. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in 1927 and was its oldest living member. Julia worked for Crawford Manufacturing for 41 years. She was a seamstress there at first, making parachutes, needed in WWII and later moved into a clerical position. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, January 16, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist or the Salmon Scholarship Fund at Bethlehem.View online memorial
