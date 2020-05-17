SALOMON, Leon Israel, died on May 8, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1931. His father emigrated from Germany after serving in World War I, but died when Lee was three years old. Lee was raised by his mother in Coney Island, along with his grandmother, who emigrated from Romania and spoke only Yiddish. Lee received his first pair of eyeglasses through public assistance and helped make ends meet by plucking chickens. Lee loved maps and learning and attended Stuyvesant High School and Brooklyn College. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, where he was stationed in France, he received his MPA and ABD from Columbia University on the GI Bill. Lee taught political science at Trinity College, University of Connecticut and Randolph-Macon College. He later taught business and economics at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College, where he also created their first remote learning program. Lee was a natural teacher and entrepreneur, enthusiastic to share what he knew, what he just read or what he observed. He loved traveling, the planning and the discovery. Lee loved the arts, particularly etchings, music, textiles and decorative objects, frequently researching their provenance. He arranged art shows, managed ballet dancers and sold antiques. He admired collectors and anyone with a good eye. He was President of the VMFA's Collectors Circle. Although Lee lived in Richmond, Virginia for 50 years, he retained passions of a New Yorker. He loved schmaltz herring and smoked fish. He loved a good deal. He loved a bad pun, a good joke and a good argument. He hated hypocrisy, bureaucracy and prejudice. He spoke truth to power. He assumed problems could be solved and obstacles could be overcome and instilled these values in his daughters. Lee is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Georgina Casburn Salomon; his three daughters and their spouses, Alyssa Salomon and Bill Lupoletti, Madeline Wasilas and Gordon Wasilas and Claudia Salomon and Jorn Ake; and his grandson, Aaron Wasilas. Lee was predeceased by his first wife, Helene Ruthen Salomon, to whom he was married for 33 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.View online memorial
