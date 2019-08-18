SALYER, Lynda Poole. On August 13, 2019, Lynda Poole Salyer, 72, resident of North Chesterfield County, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven, surrounded by her husband and family. She was preceded in death by her father, William E. Poole; and mother, Carolyn Poole. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie, of 51 years of marriage; her siblings, brother, Mitchell Poole and wife, Tina and brother, Mike Poole and wife, Stacey; her children, Jamie Salyer and wife, Robin, Todd Salyer and Becky Alexander and husband, Mike; her grandchildren, Emmie Munch, Olivia "Livi" and Jack Alexander. She was a longtime member of Powhatan Community Church. A special thank you to the following for all the medical care provided to our Lynda: Dr. Ellen Palen, her primary physician, Dr. Robert Ferguson of St. Mary's Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University, Massey Cancer Center Multidisciplinary Conference, Welcome Homecare, Dr. Glenn Giessel, Pulmonary Disease specialist, Dr. Ryan S. Raddin, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at St. Francis, Dr. Richard F. Riedel, Medical Oncologist, Duke Cancer Center, staff with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, Duke University and Bon Secours Hospice. The Salyer family will be eternally grateful to Dr. Matthew G. Hartwig, Lung Transplant and Thoracic Surgeon at Duke University Hospital. When no one would operate on Lynda due to her progressive cancer mass, he and his staff came forward and committed to do whatever they could do to extend her life. Dr. Hartwig extended our Lynda's life for 16 months. A true angel sent from God. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Woody's Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113, 6 to 8 p.m., and graveside service Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rennie Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6720 Dennisville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002, officiated by Pastor Brian Hughes of PCC. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Powhatan Community Church, 4480 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, Va. 23139 and Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675.View online memorial