SALZMAN, Joni Michelle, passed away at home on February 9, 2020, at the age of 66. She was born on June 26, 1953, to Faye and Colonel Charles Batchelor in Anchorage, Alaska, and eventually settled in Virginia, where her life really took hold. Joni was an avid Washington sports fan, particularly of the Capitals. Many can recount her years of passion for, dedication to and sometimes fervent criticism of the team, which she was finally rewarded for with a Championship in 2018. She had an avid appreciation for reality television, yet what she will be most remembered for is her immeasurable impact on the real lives of those around her. Joni married Bill, the love of her life, with whom she would have shared 47 adventurous years; two accomplished sons, Robert and Michael; and two beautiful granddaughters, Madison and Emma. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother she always encouraged and guided her family. She had a boisterous and captivating spirit and was keen to share her opinion and guidance, yet she was also known decidedly as the most compassionate and understanding listener. Joni enjoyed, most of all, celebrating the lives of her loved ones; watching her sons turn into men and her granddaughters grow up was the pleasure of her life. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local ASPCA animal shelter.View online memorial
