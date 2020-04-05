SAMPSON, Frances Hackett, 91, of Richmond, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born to the late Doc Jefferson and Ida Hall Hackett. She was one of four children (Pearl, Charles Sr. and Lloyd). Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl Hackett; and leaves behind to cherish her memory a devoted nephew, Dr. Charles J. Hackett Jr.; devoted nieces, Anita G. Hackett, Loretta F. Hackett and Jill H. Dandridge (Jeff); three-great nieces, one great-nephew, one great-great-niece, three great-great-nephews and a host of other relatives, neighbors and devoted friends. The family respectfully requests no donations or flowers at this time. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
