SAMS, Annis Dale. On April 17, 2020, Annis Dale Sams, of Henrico County, left this life. Dale, who was a native of Richmond was born on January 5, 1963. She attended J. R. Tucker High School and enjoyed a variety of careers and held many interests in her life. Dale's caring and generous nature always shined during the holidays, where she took great joy in opening her home to her friends and family. She reserved a special place in her heart for children and animals, as was shown through her enthusiasm for coaching youth cheerleading and working in child care, and she absolutely loved spoiling her pugs, Elly, Violet and Poppy. Dale is survived by her mother, Ann Hubbard; and stepfather, Carroll Hubbard of Smithfield, Va.; her brothers, Travis and Alan Sams of Richmond, Va.; her sister-in-law, Erin D. Sams of Richmond, Va.; her nieces, Carter and Abigail Sams of Richmond, Va.; her nephew, Christopher Sams of Richmond, Va.; and her beloved friend and companion, Philip Kinton of Midlothian, Va. Dale's remains will be laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.View online memorial
