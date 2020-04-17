SAMUEL, April Lynne, 39, of Ruther Glen, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Memorial Regional Medical Center and went to be with her Heavenly Father. April was a person of great faith and loved her church family. She is survived by her parents, Warren and Martha Samuel; her brother, Alex Samuel; her maternal grandfather, Nelson Carter; her uncle, Samuel Carter; and her friends at The Gathering Place. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. All are invited to attend. Ten immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and all others can remain in their cars (in the church parking lot) and listen to the service being broadcast. At the conclusion of the committal service, attendees will be invited to drive away from the service, exiting through the cemetery past the family at the graveside. April enjoyed attempting and experiencing new things and she would be so happy her funeral service was just that. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RASCB), 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
