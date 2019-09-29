SAMUEL, Thomas Franklin Sr., 91, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this earthly life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Margaret Samuel; and his daughter, Evelyn Hagen. He is survived by his sons, George Kalinchak (Brenda), Thomas Samuel Jr. (Alena) and David Samuel (Dorothy); and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Seabee Ship Fitter. Throughout his life, Tom was a quiet man and was very supportive of his wife and family. Together with Margaret, he enjoyed square dancing, bowling, golfing, camping and traveling. He maintained that it "never rains on the golf course." The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.