SAMUELS, ALICE "COOKIE"

SAMUELS, Alice Lamb "Cookie," passed peacefully at home on July 3, 2020, after a short illness with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Edward Lamb of Capron, Va. She is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Samuels; children, Matthew F. Montgomery, Chad E. Montgomery (Meg) and Sara Y. Montgomery; stepson, Charles R. Samuels (Krista); her beloved grandchildren, Livvie, Rivers and Henry; sister, Barbara L. Goodrich (Tommy); and nieces, Karen G. Lewis (Jeff) and Dawn G. McKee (Scott). Born February 20, 1942 in Capron, Va., Cookie graduated from Southampton High School in 1960 and moved to Richmond, Va., where she married and started a family. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and a devoted member of Second Baptist Church on River Road. Cookie graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University in graphic design, a field in which she worked for many years before starting an antiques business that sent her and Charles around the world, collecting treasures to bring back to Richmond. One of her proudest accomplishments was achieving the title of Grandmother, a role she cherished for the last several years of her life. Anyone who knew Cookie admired her artistic talents, endless energy, willingness to help and pragmatic demeanor. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a funeral service on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in the Woody chapel. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Baptist Church https://secondbaptistrva.org/ or an organization near to your heart.View online memorial
