SAMUELS, Julia Moslak, 97, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Somerset, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Tekelac Moslak; and was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lt. Col. Anthony Samuels. Mrs. Samuels will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, devoted mother to seven children and a proud grandmother. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Samuels, Karl Samuels, Anthony Samuels, M.D., Jeffrey Samuels, Leonard Samuels, Julie Samuels, M.D. and Roger Samuels; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Samaritan Fund at the Hermitage, 5101 Cox Rd., Suite 225, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or by calling (804) 474-8700 for additional information about the Samaritan Fund. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial