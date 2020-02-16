SANDERS, ELLA

SANDERS, Ella Bradley, 94, of Ashland, died January 17, 2020. She was one of seven children, being the fifth child and second daughter born to the late John Richard and Nell Woolfolk Bradley. After 28 years of service as a teacher and reading specialist, Ella retired from the New York State Retirement System in Albany, New York, in 1986 having spent much of that time teaching in Kingston City Schools, Kingston, New York. Ella was a Korean War Army veteran. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard David Sanders. Surviving are her son, David Sanders (Wendy) of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; granddaughter, Angelisse Sanders of Los Angeles, Calif.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A joyful Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1720 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hanover Chapter of Virginia State Alumni Association or the Delta House Foundation RVA Infinite Scholars Programs.

