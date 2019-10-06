SANDERS, Gloria Kennell, 78, died July 3, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. She passed away at home, surrounded by family, after an extended struggle with cancer. After growing up and starting a family in Maryland, Gloria moved to Virginia. In Richmond, she worked as a bookkeeper for University of Richmond, John Tyler Community College, ATLS Graphic Design and others. She built houses as a partner in Nealsan Construction. In Charlottesville, she was owner and cashier at Padow's Hams and Deli. She cared for her parents, Betty and Austin, for many years. Gloria was smart, insightful, capable and energetic. Kindhearted but no pushover, she was a skillful motivator when there was work to be done. "Someone's got to supervise," she'd chuckle, as others gladly did the heavy lifting. She was always ready to have fun or a bit of adventure with friends. She adored visiting gardens, casinos and out-of-the-way historical sites. A liberal to the end, she loved discussing politics. She rose to challenges with strength and an unflinching sense of humor. She is survived by her brother, Austin Kennell Jr., whom she nicknamed "Buzz," his wife, Brenda; children, Suzanne, William "Tony," Desiree, Michael, their spouses, Rich, Shelly, Rick; and grandchildren, Ty, Zach, Tjasse, Kendall, Will, Ivy; also aunts, Bonnie Coile, Nancy Glass, Sandra Deffenbaugh; uncle, Nick Harris; cousins, Vicky, Robbie, Marcia, Denise, Nicki, Nina, Cindy, Wendy, Jody, Beth; and her dearly-loved nieces and nephews. She left behind many friends, including her former husband, Bill, his wife, Peg; and her special pals, Chris Hawkins and Lynne Griffin. Family and friends were the center of her life. She recalled her childhood in Mt. Savage, Md., with great fondness and a mischievous grin. Gloria will be interred in Hillcrest Burial Park, Cumberland, Md., on October 26, 2019, at noon. Everyone is invited to a celebration of her life at 4 p.m. that same day at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 21 N. Wineow St., Cumberland, Md. 21502. Donations in her name may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.View online memorial