SANDERS, Otis Jerolene, 92, departed this life March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sanders. She is survived by her four children, Diane Bond, Beverly Gray (William), Walter Gordon and Charlene Sanders; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
