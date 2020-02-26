SANDERSON, Frances Ellen, 88, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Sanderson. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Pamela Braxton; son, Tony Sanderson (Cornethia); sister, Grace Hooker; brother, Henry Coleman (Juanita); devoted sister-in-law, Pinetta Coleman; brother-in-law, George Sanderson (Helen); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3909 Holly Grove Dr., Bumpass, Va. 23024. Pastor Larry Lewis officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
