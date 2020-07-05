SANDLER, Rosalie, 76, of Henrico, died June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Ella and Daniel Sont; and sister, Eileen Deen. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Sandler and Michael Sandler (Ginger). Rosalie had many obstacles in her life, and she handled them like a champion. Despite her disabilities, she advocated for herself and led by example. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services or NAMI Central Virginia (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

