SANDLIN, Kristopher Charles, 41, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was a graduate of St. Christopher's and Virginia Military Institute and employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Katie; and daughter, Molly; his parents, Melvin and Nancy Sandlin; brothers, Miles Sandlin, Eric Sandlin, David Rice, Kyle Sandlin; and sister, Ann Louise Sandlin; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current national health crisis, at this time, no gathering is planned to celebrate Kristopher's life, but ask that you please keep him and his family in your prayers.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KRISTOPHER SANDLIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.