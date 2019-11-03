SAPP, Jannie H., 80, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Benjamin Reed Sapp; parents, Lottie and Walter Hamlett; sisters, Carrie Guthrie and Jean Phelps; and brothers, Walter Hamlett Jr. and John Henry Hamlett. She is survived by her children, Denise Sikes-Rivera (Jorge), Shelia Caraballo (Fred), Bryon Sapp (Robin), Treavor Sapp (Pat) and Kevin Sapp (Gwen); grandchildren, Wayne Sikes, Lauren Rivera, Michelle Rivera, Nikki Powell, Jessie Powell, Amanda Powell, Kenny Sapp (Bethany), David Fortin (Carole Fauntleroy), Eric Fortin (Rachel), Ryan Sapp (Alora), Corey Sapp (Brooke Kidwell), Rachael Sapp, Mallori Sapp and Bryson Sapp; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Harris and Dorothy Foster; and brother, Herbert Hamlett (Janette). The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice. Jannie was a retired employee of Chesterfield County School Food Service Department. She also worked 16 years part-time at Spencer's Quick Stop and 10 years as a GNC associate. She was a dedicated mother and foremost, she treasured her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and embraced every moment spent with them. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 6, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made through a personal contribution page, www.inmemof.org/jannie-sapp, for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…