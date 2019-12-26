SARVER, Robert M., 72, of Chesterfield. Heaven welcomed another angel on December 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Light Sarver; and a brother, Richard Sarver. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda S. Sarver; children, Robert Michael Sarver (Marlo), Tricia Hope Sarver (Jesse Pace), Stacy Michelle Sarver (Donnie Greene) and Paul Adam Sarver (Kelly); his father, Walter Lee Sarver; three brothers, Nelson, Larry and Greg Sarver; three sisters, Earldean, Susanne and Jeanette; nine grandchildren, Samantha, John, Angelina, Sydney, Alex, Kenzie, Bobby, Emma and Eli. Robert served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Kids World Learning Centers in Chesterfield. He loved traveling with his family and friends, spending time at his lake house and playing poker, but most of all he loved the Lord and his family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral ceremony at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
SARVER, ROBERT
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT SARVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.