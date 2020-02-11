SASSER, Ernestine Allport, 89, of Montpelier, "got her wings" and went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Ernest Allport; and her mother, Elizabeth Blackburn Allport. Ernestine was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ashland. Ernestine is survived by her beloved friend, John William Attkisson; her children, Jane Katherine Sasser, Juanita Sasser McHale (Joseph), Frank Matthews Sasser III (Renee'), Mary Allport Sasser Repcheck (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer Sasser Nonnemacker (Joseph), William Rudolph Tabor III, Matthew Allport Sasser, Mitchell Pryor Sasser, Anna Marian Repcheck; great-grandson, Nathan David Grounds; cousin, Carolyn Shuman Gwinn (Bobby); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, 23005, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on February 14, 2020.View online memorial
