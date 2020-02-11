SASSER, ERNESTINE

SASSER, Ernestine Allport, 89, of Montpelier, "got her wings" and went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Ernest Allport; and her mother, Elizabeth Blackburn Allport. Ernestine was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ashland. Ernestine is survived by her beloved friend, John William Attkisson; her children, Jane Katherine Sasser, Juanita Sasser McHale (Joseph), Frank Matthews Sasser III (Renee'), Mary Allport Sasser Repcheck (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer Sasser Nonnemacker (Joseph), William Rudolph Tabor III, Matthew Allport Sasser, Mitchell Pryor Sasser, Anna Marian Repcheck; great-grandson, Nathan David Grounds; cousin, Carolyn Shuman Gwinn (Bobby); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, 23005, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on February 14, 2020.

