SATCHELL, JAMES III

SATCHELL, James Edward III, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life November 24, 2019. He is survived by his mother and father, Delores and James Edward Satchell Jr.; two sisters, Beverly S. Mountain and Cynthia Patron; three aunts, four uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and very devoted cousins and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12 noon, at St. Paul's Baptist Church (south campus), 700 E. Belt Blvd., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Lance Watson, senior pastor. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial